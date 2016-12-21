Azerbaijan marks birthday of President Ilham Aliyev
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Aliyev was born in Baku on December 24, 1961. He entered the Moscow State University of International Relations in 1977 and graduated it in 1982.
