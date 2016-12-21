Armenian Assembly of America reiterates its deep concerns over Azerbaijan's atrocities

As legislators were completing work for the 114th Congress, Armenian Assembly of America Executive Director Bryan Ardouny was on the Hill meeting with Members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues this month recapping the year and discussing priorities for the 115th Congress. During his meeting with Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. , Ardouny discussed initiatives for the 115th Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.