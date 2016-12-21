Armenia Concerned Over Israeli Blogge...

Armenia Concerned Over Israeli Blogger's Arrest

Tuesday Dec 20

Armenia indicated on Tuesday that it hopes to help prevent the extradition to Azerbaijan of an Israeli travel blogger who was arrested in Belarus last week because of his past visits to Nagorno-Karabakh. Alexander Lapshin, who reportedly also holds Russian and Ukrainian passports, travelled to Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 and gave detailed accounts of the trips on his Russian-language blog.

