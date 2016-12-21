Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 43 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 21. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Kohneqishlaq village of the Agstafa district, Jafarli, Qushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district and nameless heights underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Paravakar, Azatamut villages and the nameless heights of the Ijevan district, Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

