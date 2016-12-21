Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times in 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 43 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 21. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Kohneqishlaq village of the Agstafa district, Jafarli, Qushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district and nameless heights underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Paravakar, Azatamut villages and the nameless heights of the Ijevan district, Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC