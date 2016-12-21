Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 38 times in 24 hours

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 38 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 26. The Azerbaijani army positions located on the nameless heights of the Qazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights and Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

