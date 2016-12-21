Armenia again breaks ceasefire with A...

Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Thursday Read more: Trend

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 37 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 23. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district were shelled from Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

Chicago, IL

