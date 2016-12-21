Ali Hasanov: Neighborhood with Armenians gave Azerbaijan only problems
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Neighborhood with Armenians has given Azerbaijan only problems, danger of destruction of Azerbaijani culture and threats to security, said Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president's aide for public and political affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC