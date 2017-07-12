Tunisian had Islamist motive for kill...

Tunisian had Islamist motive for killing Austrian couple - minister

A Tunisian man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their home is believed to have had an Islamist motive, Austria's Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said. The killer slit the throat of an 85-year-old woman with a knife and stabbed and beat her 87-year-old husband in the northern city of Linz on Friday.

