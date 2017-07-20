Thousands of chickens block Austrian motorway
VIENNA: Emergency workers in Austria had an "egg-stremely" unusual operation on Tuesday removing an estimated 7,000 chickens which were blocking a busy motorway. The birds' unexpected break for freedom came after the lorry transporting them lost its load on the A1 autobahn near Linz in the north of the country.
