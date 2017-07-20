Thousands of chickens block Austrian ...

Thousands of chickens block Austrian motorway

Chickens and their transport boxes pictured on the A1 highway in Asten near Linz, Austria, where a poultry truck caused traffic chaos after losing its freight on Jul 4, 2017. VIENNA: Emergency workers in Austria had an egg-stremely unusual operation on Tuesday removing an estimated 7,000 chickens which were blocking a busy motorway.

Chicago, IL

