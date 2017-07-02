Sebastian Kurz elected as leader of P...

Sebastian Kurz elected as leader of People's Party in Austria

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz addresses the national congress of the People's Party in Linz, Austria, July 1, 2017. Thirty-year-old Sebastian Kurz was elected as the leader of the People's Party at the congress in Linz on Saturday.

