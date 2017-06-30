Roche acquires mySugr to form a leading open platform for digital diabetes management
Counting more than one million users globally, mySugr is one of the leading mobile diabetes platforms in the market and will become an integral part of Roche's new patient-centered digital health services platform in diabetes care. The acquisition allows Roche to expand its leading position in the area of diabetes management.
