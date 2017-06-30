Richard Gerstl at Neue Galerie: Ambit...

Richard Gerstl at Neue Galerie: Ambition, Art, Music, Suicide in old Vienna

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

On Nov. 4, 1908, the Austrian painter Richard Gerstl took off all his clothes, threw a rope over a beam in his studio, put the noose around his neck and launched himself into the air, stabbing frantically at his chest with a knife. Gerstl had just turned 25, and had been discovered by composer Arnold Schoenberg, a friend to whom the artist was giving painting lessons, in bed with Schoenberg's wife Mathilde barely a month earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC