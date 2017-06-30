Reconstruction of the SNP Bridge finally launched
The long-planned reconstruction of the flooring of the busy SNP Bridge over the Danube River started on July 3. The works are projected to last until the end of August. During its 45-year operation the bridge has never received an overhaul.
Read more at Slovak Spectator.
