Moussa Dembele penalty earns Celtic a...

Moussa Dembele penalty earns Celtic a draw against Rapid Vienna

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Football.co.uk

Moussa Dembele equalised with a second-half penalty as Celtic continued preparations for their crucial Champions League qualifier with a 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria. The France Under-21 striker found the top right corner from 12 yards to level the friendly at the Ertl Glas Stadion in Amstetten after fellow substitute Jonny Hayes was pulled to the deck inside the box 18 minutes from time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Football.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC