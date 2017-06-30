Moussa Dembele penalty earns Celtic a draw against Rapid Vienna
Moussa Dembele equalised with a second-half penalty as Celtic continued preparations for their crucial Champions League qualifier with a 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria. The France Under-21 striker found the top right corner from 12 yards to level the friendly at the Ertl Glas Stadion in Amstetten after fellow substitute Jonny Hayes was pulled to the deck inside the box 18 minutes from time.
