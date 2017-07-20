Man alleges he was 'left with multiple fractures after footballer...
Footballer Jeff Hendrick , who is originally from Kilmore Drive, Artane, but now based in the UK, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court A Dublin man has said that he was left with multiple fractures to his jaw following an attack by a group of men minutes after professional footballer Jeff Hendrick dragged him from a taxi stopped at traffic lights. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-alleges-he-was-left-with-multiple-fractures-after-footballer-jeff-hendrick-dragged-him-from-taxi-court-hears-35893972.html A Dublin man has said that he was left with multiple fractures to his jaw following an attack by a group of men minutes after professional footballer Jeff Hendrick dragged him from a taxi stopped at traffic lights.
