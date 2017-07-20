Jacobs to speak about UNG consolidation as part of panel in Austria
University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs will spend this week in Vienna, Austria, where she plans to talk about the university's 2013 consolidation as a panelist on trends in education during the International Association of Presidents triennial conference July 5-8. "I was honored to be asked to serve on the panel to discuss innovative trends in higher education," Jacobs wrote in an email to The Times Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC