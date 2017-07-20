Jacobs to speak about UNG consolidation as part of panel in Austria

University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs will spend this week in Vienna, Austria, where she plans to talk about the university's 2013 consolidation as a panelist on trends in education during the International Association of Presidents triennial conference July 5-8. "I was honored to be asked to serve on the panel to discuss innovative trends in higher education," Jacobs wrote in an email to The Times Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.