Germanwings A319 at Klagenfurt on Jul 6th 2017, bird strike

A Germanwings Airbus A319-100, registration D-AGWG performing flight 4U-284 from Cologne to Klagenfurt , landed on Klagenfurt's runway 28R and taxied to the apron. The aircraft however was unable to depart for the return flight and is still on the ground in Klagenfurt about 6.5 hours after landing.

