Austria suffers first terror attack after couple murdered

Elderly couple are stabbed to death by Tunisian in first Islamist attack on Austrian soil... as the country SCRAPS plan to send troops to its border to stop flow of migrants from Italy It comes after country shelved plans to set up a hard border with Italy to head-off a potential influx of migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean Austria has suffered its first Islamist attack after an elderly couple were beaten and stabbed to death by a Tunisian man last week, the government has said. An Hildegard Sch., 85, died after having her throat slit in the northern city of Linz on Friday while husband Siegfried, 87, was stabbed and beaten to death with a stick covered in screws.

