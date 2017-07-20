Austria laments 'misunderstanding' wi...

Austria laments 'misunderstanding' with Italy on border controls

A dispute between Italy and Austria over possible controls on their shared border was a "misunderstanding", Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Wednesday, assuring Rome that his army had not put tanks at a crucial frontier crossing. FILE PHOTO: A border sign reading "Republic of Austria - border control" is seen in the Italian village of Brenner, Italy, at the Italian-Austrian border April 12, 2016.

