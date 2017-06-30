Austria Constitutional Court: okay for government to seize Hitler's birth-home

The Court elaborated [press release, PDF; German and English ] that "the expropriation of Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Braunau by law was in the public interest, commensurate and not without compensation, and therefore not unconstitutional." The government felt it was necessary to seize the property to ensure that it did not become a pilgrimage site for neo-nazis, who have turned it into a meeting place in recent years.

