2018 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 to be produced in India under KTM and Bajaj Auto

Launched last year, the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen naked sports bikes are the Swedish firm's new direction for 2017, and it has been announced the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 models will be produced in India by 2018. This is a result of a collobaration between Austrian firm KTM, which owns the Husqvarna brand, and Bajaj Auto of India, which in turn owns 47.99% of KTM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.