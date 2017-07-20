12 Tricks for Shooting Great Car Photographs with a Smartphone from Pro Bernhard Spottel
All of us have stumbled upon a great photo opportunity when our "serious" camera was at home, and that's when we reach for our smartphone with fingers crossed. But when it comes to shooting cars, all is not lost if you watch the COOPH video below with professional car photographer Bernhard Spottel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC