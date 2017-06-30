View Press Release

PSE won the award for its new CrackingMonitor virtual multisensor technology, which combines plant data and high-fidelity models of ethylene cracking furnaces to improve operation by producing accurate real-time measurements for key operational variables. CrackingMonitor, a core component of the company's new gPROMS Olefins suite, addresses the challenges of obtaining critical measurements and performance information in the harsh environment of a cracking furnace.

