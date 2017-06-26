Van der Bellen, Sobotka to talk at Pr...

Van der Bellen, Sobotka to talk at Prague train station on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Austrian President Van der Bellen will arrive in Prague by train on Monday afternoon and he will have talks with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka about economic cooperation and transport infrastructure at the main train station, the Government Office announced today. When former Austrian president Heinz Fischer visited the Czech Republic in April 2016, he also travelled by train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC