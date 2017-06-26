Van der Bellen, Sobotka to talk at Prague train station on Monday
Austrian President Van der Bellen will arrive in Prague by train on Monday afternoon and he will have talks with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka about economic cooperation and transport infrastructure at the main train station, the Government Office announced today. When former Austrian president Heinz Fischer visited the Czech Republic in April 2016, he also travelled by train.
