USA-Austrian and Swiss Nanocars finis...

USA-Austrian and Swiss Nanocars finish first in first Nanocar race

18 min ago Read more: Nanodot

If the current is high enough, the molecule starts to move and can be steered over the racetrack Our previous post announced a race around a 100 nm course of six NanoCars, each a unique concept created from only several dozen atoms and powered by electrical pulses. The race was run a few weeks later and two winners declared, due to two different tracks being used.

Chicago, IL

