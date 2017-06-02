UB bio-artist Paul Vanouse wins Award...

UB bio-artist Paul Vanouse wins Award of Distinction at prestigious Prix Ars Electronica

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University at Buffalo

His winning work, 'The America Project,' uses DNA from the saliva of hundreds of people to create iconic images such as crowns and fighter jets "GEM seeks to engage scientists and non-scientists alike to explore the science of the genome and the microbiome, but also to engage in broader ethical and cultural discussions." BUFFALO, N.Y. Paul Vanouse, University at Buffalo professor of art and director of Coalesce: Center for Biological Art, received the Award of Distinction in the Hybrid Art category of the 2017 Prix Ars Electronica, the premiere cyberarts festival and competition in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC