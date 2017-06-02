UB bio-artist Paul Vanouse wins Award of Distinction at prestigious Prix Ars Electronica

His winning work, 'The America Project,' uses DNA from the saliva of hundreds of people to create iconic images such as crowns and fighter jets "GEM seeks to engage scientists and non-scientists alike to explore the science of the genome and the microbiome, but also to engage in broader ethical and cultural discussions." BUFFALO, N.Y. Paul Vanouse, University at Buffalo professor of art and director of Coalesce: Center for Biological Art, received the Award of Distinction in the Hybrid Art category of the 2017 Prix Ars Electronica, the premiere cyberarts festival and competition in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.