Two Highly Anticipated Jacob's Pillow Debuts Announced

Montral-based Compagnie Marie Chouinard makes its Jacob's Pillow debut in the Ted Shawn Theatre, July 19-23. Described by The New York Times as a "hurricane of unbridled imaginativeness," company director Marie Chouinard has been pioneering avant garde choreography that pushes the boundaries of on-stage performance since the late 1970s.

