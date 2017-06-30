Two Highly Anticipated Jacob's Pillow...

Two Highly Anticipated Jacob's Pillow Debuts Announced

Montral-based Compagnie Marie Chouinard makes its Jacob's Pillow debut in the Ted Shawn Theatre, July 19-23. Described by The New York Times as a "hurricane of unbridled imaginativeness," company director Marie Chouinard has been pioneering avant garde choreography that pushes the boundaries of on-stage performance since the late 1970s.

