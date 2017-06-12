Twitter

Paphos Municipality has joined forces with European Union energy-conservation project 'Sinfonia' at a mini-A conference 'Low Carbon Cities for Better Living'. The three-day event, held at Paphos Town Hall and attended by 40 partners from several European countries, was an opportunity for the town to present its ambitions for sustainable urban development.

