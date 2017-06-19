Turns Out People Are Mostly Cool With Animal Sacrifice-If It's Art

Hermann Nitsch's 150.Action performance on June 17 at the MONA Museum's Dark Mofo Festival in Hobart, Australia. The 78-year-old artist Hermann Nitsch may have endured an onslaught of criticism in the lead up to his performance at the Museum of Old and New Art's Dark Mofo Festival last past weekend, but the hype surrounding his planned slaughter of a bull paid off in the end-at least for Nitsch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.