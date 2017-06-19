Turns Out People Are Mostly Cool With Animal Sacrifice-If It's Art
Hermann Nitsch's 150.Action performance on June 17 at the MONA Museum's Dark Mofo Festival in Hobart, Australia. The 78-year-old artist Hermann Nitsch may have endured an onslaught of criticism in the lead up to his performance at the Museum of Old and New Art's Dark Mofo Festival last past weekend, but the hype surrounding his planned slaughter of a bull paid off in the end-at least for Nitsch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC