The Hills are Alive: Tour of Austria/Osterreich Rundfahrt

For those that don't want to get sucked into the vortex that is the Annual Tour of the Hexagon, the A-sterreich Rundfahrt is a very nice alternative that has some massively steep climbs going through some picturesque scenery. I should really get to that one day... In any case, this is not a preview but merely a prelude to a comment dumping ground for those that have cheap VDS hopes that are looking to break through here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Podium Cafe.