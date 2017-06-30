The Frick Collection exhibits masterpieces of Du Paquier porcelain from the Sullivan Collection
The Frick Collection opened a new year-long installation in the Portico Gallery, Fired by Passion, inspired by the generous gift of fourteen pieces of Du Paquier porcelain made to the Frick in 2016 by Paul Sullivan and Trustee Melinda Martin Sullivan. The Sullivans are considered to have assembled the best collection of Du Paquier in private hands.
