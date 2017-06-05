Swiss museum that inherited Gurlitt t...

Swiss museum that inherited Gurlitt trove selling properties

The Swiss museum that inherited German collector Cornelius Gurlitt's art trove is selling an apartment and a house that were part of the legacy to help cover costs it incurred. The Kunstmuseum Bern's deputy director, Marcel Bruelhart, on Tuesday confirmed a report Tuesday in the Berner Zeitung newspaper that it is selling Gurlitt's apartment in Munich and house in Salzburg, Austria.

