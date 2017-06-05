Swiss museum that inherited Gurlitt trove selling properties
The Swiss museum that inherited German collector Cornelius Gurlitt's art trove is selling an apartment and a house that were part of the legacy to help cover costs it incurred. The Kunstmuseum Bern's deputy director, Marcel Bruelhart, on Tuesday confirmed a report Tuesday in the Berner Zeitung newspaper that it is selling Gurlitt's apartment in Munich and house in Salzburg, Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC