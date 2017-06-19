Shockwave Medical Announces U.S. Commerc ...

Shockwave Medical, a pioneer in the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced two milestones for its LithoplastyA System for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral artery disease : enrollment of the first patient in the global DISRUPT PAD III clinical trial at the Medical University of Graz, Austria, and the treatment of the first patient in a commercial case in the United States, at Pottstown Memorial Medical Center in Pottstown, Pa. The Lithoplasty System is an innovative therapy designed to treat calcified leg artery blockages with lithotripsy, sonic pressure waves historically used to treat patients with kidney stones.

