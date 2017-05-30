Saudi's Falih says more oil output cu...

Saudi's Falih says more oil output cuts possible, will assess in July

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih adjusts his glasses during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said further oil output cuts could be needed in the future but that OPEC and other leading producers would assess the market situation in July, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

