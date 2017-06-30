Roche To Acquire MySugr For Digital D...

Roche To Acquire MySugr For Digital Diabetes Management

The deal will bring in-house a diabetes monitoring system that is already integrated with Roche's Accu-Chek device. mySugr has developed an open-architecture diabetes control app and system that shares information between the patient and caregivers to enhance care.

