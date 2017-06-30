Radiotherapy market is expected to grow by 7% of CAGR during the forecasted period 2017-2023
Global Radiotherapy Market- by treatment type , by application - Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players are GE Healthcare , Siemens , Varian , Cardinal Health , Nordion , Isoray ,View ray , Fuji Holdings , Philips Healthcare , " The market for the radiotherapy is increasing as the treatment is quick and easy. The treatment is more effective than chemotherapy and surgery.
