Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister

OPEC President Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.

