Presidential candidates spend millions on their campaigns

The Czech presidential candidates have spent millions of crowns on their campaigns so far, but only lyricist and businessman Michal Horacek, 64, has already collected the sufficient number of signatures on his candidacy petition, they have told CTK. A presidential candidate must collect at least 50,000 signatures by citizens in support of the candidacy to be accepted, or be proposed by ten senators or 20 deputies.

Chicago, IL

