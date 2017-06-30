Photo credit: Eric Draper

Did you listen to Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture yesterday? Or after the third redundancy in three minutes, did you decide that answering that work email about spoiled food in the office fridge was a better use of your time? Either way, you probably heard the background piano as Dylan imitated himself talking about Moby Dick , and you may have wondered who was playing. Answer: Alan Pasqua, who played for Dylan in the 70s.

