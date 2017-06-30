Payback in three-quarter time "Die Fledermaus"

An inviting stretch of downtown Vienna is given over to the Stadtpark, where locals linger on benches near the Vienna River while tourists make a beeline for the gilded statue of Johann Strauss II. Vienna has been home to a disproportionate number of famous composers - Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Bruckner, Mahler, Schoenberg, Webern, Berg - but of the bunch, it is Strauss whose music is most indelibly attached to the city.

