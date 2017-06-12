Opel is not giving up on internal com...

Opel is not giving up on internal combustion

Yesterday Read more: Automotive News

In February, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann floated a wild proposition: Opel, then still part of General Motors, should switch to electric vehicles exclusively within 13 years. But the plan to turn Opel into a "Tesla for the masses" appears to have become a nonstarter since the brand was taken over in March by PSA Group.

Chicago, IL

