North Star Boys' Choir, Decorah Munic...

North Star Boys' Choir, Decorah Municipal Band on double bill at Lawn Chair Night

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Decorah Journal

The internationally acclaimed North Star Boys' Choir from Maple Grove, Minn., and the Decorah Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 29, for Lawn Chair Night. The Boys' Choir's performance, from 7 to 8 p.m., is a part of the Choir's 2017 Mississippi River Concert Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decorah Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC