North Star Boys' Choir, Decorah Municipal Band on double bill at Lawn Chair Night
The internationally acclaimed North Star Boys' Choir from Maple Grove, Minn., and the Decorah Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 29, for Lawn Chair Night. The Boys' Choir's performance, from 7 to 8 p.m., is a part of the Choir's 2017 Mississippi River Concert Tour.
