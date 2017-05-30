New Game: TS Pro: &#xD6;BB Class...

New Game: TS Pro: &#xD6;BB Class 1044

Yesterday

The OBB 1044 electric locomotive was built by ELIN, Siemens Mobility, Brown, Boveri & Cie. and Simmering-Graz-Pauker in the mid-1970s as a powerful solution to Austria's challenging rail network, being able to haul heavy freight or bustling passenger services anywhere from heaving cities to rural mountain passes with ease.

Chicago, IL

