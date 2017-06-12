New Game: TS Marketplace: &#xD6;BB 1189 &#x27;Krokodil&#x27; Loco

New Game: TS Marketplace: &#xD6;...

New Game: TS Marketplace: ÖBB 1189 'Krokodil' Loco

The iconic Swiss-made BBO 1100 series electric locomotive, nicknamed the Austrian Krokodil or Crocodile due to the long nose either end of the centrally-mounted driving cab, makes its way to Train Simulator with a heritage spanning more than 90 years. Entering service in 1923/24, the locomotives were ideally suited to the steep grades of the Arlbergbahn and proved themselves regularly in service for the BBO .

Chicago, IL

