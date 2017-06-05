New Game: Train Simulator Marketplace: Three Country Corner Scenario Pack 01 Add-On

Three Country Corner Scenario Pack 01 includes 10 challenging and enjoyable scenarios for the Three Country Corner route on Steam, covering freight and passenger operations in this scenic cross-border region of Western Europe. Take the controls of A-BB 1044 and 1116 Eurosprinter locomotives and haul freight, passengers and even trainloads of new cars over the German, Swiss and Austrian borders as you work the lines between Rorschach, Lindau and St. Anton.

