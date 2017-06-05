New Game: Train Simulator: M&#xF...

New Game: Train Simulator: M&#xFC;nchen - Rosenheim

The Munich to Rosenheim route through Germany serves as one of the most important cross-border lines to Austria, and this beautifully scenic route is now available for Train Simulator. Built between 1860 and 1871, initially as a single-track route into Austria from Germany, the line was increased to two tracks and formed the main line trunk between Austria and Germany, connecting the German city of Munich to the Austrian cities of Vienna and Salzburg.

