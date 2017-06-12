Mormon Mentions: LDS youth from Arizo...

Mormon Mentions: LDS youth from Arizona to be on...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Deseret News

Whether it's the Mormon Tabernacle Choir or "America's Got Talent" stars, LDS artists are always taking their music to new heights. This week, Mormon musicians sang everything from rock classics like Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" to old favorites like Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC