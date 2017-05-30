Microbiologist explores new methods for analyzing fecal pollution in water
In a project supported by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the microbiologist Andreas Farnleitner is looking at new methods for analyzing fecal pollution in water. Using DNA analytics, the scientist aims to develop comprehensive and simple methods to determine the extent and origin of fecal pollution.
