MGG takes over MBA Polymers Austria

21 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

MA1 4ller-Guttenbrunn Group , headquartered in Amstetten, Austria, has announced MBA Polymers Austria is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the recycling company. The plastic recycling plant in the Kematen, Austria, business park was founded at the end of 2004 as a joint venture between the American MBA Polymers Inc. and the MA1 4ller-Guttenbrunn GmbH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Chicago, IL

