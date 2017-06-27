MGG takes over MBA Polymers Austria

MA1 4ller-Guttenbrunn Group , headquartered in Amstetten, Austria, has announced MBA Polymers Austria is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the recycling company. The plastic recycling plant in the Kematen, Austria, business park was founded at the end of 2004 as a joint venture between the American MBA Polymers Inc. and the MA1 4ller-Guttenbrunn GmbH.

